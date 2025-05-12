Russians hit Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring man

Russian forces attacked the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 12 May, damaging a number of civilian infrastructure facilities and injuring a man.

Source: Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi City Council on Facebook; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the city council: "On the morning of 12 May, the enemy attacked the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. As a result of the Russian strike on the city, a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, including residential buildings."

Details: It is reported that the aftermath of the Russian strike is currently being dealt with.

"An operational response headquarters has been set up on the ground floor of the city council building at 56 Mykhailivska Street. Additional information about casualties is being confirmed," the city council concluded.

Update: Later, Kiper reported that one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

"As a result of the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings, an administrative building and a fire station. A man was injured in one of the damaged houses," he stated.

Kiper noted that the man is receiving all necessary assistance.

Background:

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 11-12 May, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. Air defence shot down 55 drones, and another 30 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not mention the 30-day ceasefire but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

