All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring man

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 May 2025, 09:17
Russians hit Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring man
A rescue worker. Stock photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 12 May, damaging a number of civilian infrastructure facilities and injuring a man.

Source: Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi City Council on Facebook; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the city council: "On the morning of 12 May, the enemy attacked the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. As a result of the Russian strike on the city, a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, including residential buildings."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the aftermath of the Russian strike is currently being dealt with.

"An operational response headquarters has been set up on the ground floor of the city council building at 56 Mykhailivska Street. Additional information about casualties is being confirmed," the city council concluded.

Update: Later, Kiper reported that one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Advertisement:

"As a result of the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings, an administrative building and a fire station. A man was injured in one of the damaged houses," he stated.

Kiper noted that the man is receiving all necessary assistance.

Background

  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 11-12 May, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. Air defence shot down 55 drones, and another 30 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
  • In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not mention the 30-day ceasefire but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
  • Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Germany gives Russia until end of day to agree to 30-day ceasefire
Polish hauliers threaten to block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow
Just a tissue: Élysée Palace denies Russian claims that Macron took drugs in Kyiv
Ukraine's air defence downs 55 Russian drones overnight
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed
Russia damages Nova Poshta postal service's cargo branch in Odesa
Woman injured in Russian drone attack on apartment block near Odesa
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia continues to ignore proposal for lasting ceasefire
15:35
Brussels establishes task force on integrating Ukraine's defence industry into EU
15:23
EU insists that complete ceasefire by Russia is necessary for negotiations to begin
14:51
EXPLAINERWhy frozen Russian assets in the EU may not go to Ukraine
14:34
Ukrainian war documentary wins BAFTA award
14:29
Germany gives Russia until end of day to agree to 30-day ceasefire
14:12
EU's top diplomat: No ceasefire, no peace talks with Russia
14:09
Ukraine approves domestically made Spider ground robot for military use
13:50
Russian forces storm Kupiansk front despite three-day "ceasefire"
13:39
EU to provide Ukraine with additional €900m for weapons using proceeds from Russian assets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: