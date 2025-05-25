All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 04:47
Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Serhii Kyslytsia. Photo: Getty Images

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, has revealed that the Russian delegation categorically rejected an unconditional ceasefire during negotiations on 16 May.

Source: Kyslytsia in an interview broadcast on the Ukrainian 24/7 joist newscast on Saturday 24 May

Details: Kyslytsia noted that the Russian representatives operated under strict Kremlin directives, which did not allow for any agreement on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kyslytsia: "It was a highly experienced delegation, but they lacked the mandate to deviate from their instructions. They strictly followed Kremlin directives, voicing them and apparently fulfilling them. I do not believe that their directives included any possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine."

Details: Despite proposals from both Ukrainian and US representatives for an unconditional cessation of hostilities, the Russian delegation showed no willingness to agree.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "They stated several times during the negotiations: ‘An unconditional ceasefire is categorically unacceptable.’"

Background

  • On 16 May, delegations from Ukraine and Russia held direct negotiations in Istanbul. 
  • Media reports stated that during the talks, the Russians demanded the exclusion of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and presented a number of unacceptable conditions.
  • The Russian representatives voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow is ready to cease fire. These included Ukraine giving up its territories and claims for reparations.
  • Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. "We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" he asked the Ukrainian side.
  • Kyslytsia described the Russian delegates, particularly Medinsky, as "behaving like gangsters" and issuing direct threats to the Ukrainian side.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsRussiaUkraineForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
negotiations
Russia's Medinsky claims Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks
Ukraine wants Trump to be present at potential Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
Russian foreign minister says Russia will present draft memorandum immediately after prisoner exchange
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: