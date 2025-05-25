Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, has revealed that the Russian delegation categorically rejected an unconditional ceasefire during negotiations on 16 May.

Source: Kyslytsia in an interview broadcast on the Ukrainian 24/7 joist newscast on Saturday 24 May

Details: Kyslytsia noted that the Russian representatives operated under strict Kremlin directives, which did not allow for any agreement on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "It was a highly experienced delegation, but they lacked the mandate to deviate from their instructions. They strictly followed Kremlin directives, voicing them and apparently fulfilling them. I do not believe that their directives included any possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine."

Details: Despite proposals from both Ukrainian and US representatives for an unconditional cessation of hostilities, the Russian delegation showed no willingness to agree.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "They stated several times during the negotiations: ‘An unconditional ceasefire is categorically unacceptable.’"

Background:

On 16 May, delegations from Ukraine and Russia held direct negotiations in Istanbul.

Media reports stated that during the talks, the Russians demanded the exclusion of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and presented a number of unacceptable conditions.

The Russian representatives voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow is ready to cease fire. These included Ukraine giving up its territories and claims for reparations.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. "We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" he asked the Ukrainian side.

Kyslytsia described the Russian delegates, particularly Medinsky, as "behaving like gangsters" and issuing direct threats to the Ukrainian side.

