Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov contacted Russian representative Vladimir Medinsky following the major prisoner exchange agreed upon during negotiations in Istanbul. However, Ukraine has still not received the "memorandum" promised by Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin

Details: Zelenskyy noted that in Türkiye, the parties agreed to a thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, and Russia also promised to provide a memorandum outlining further proposals for a ceasefire and a leader-level meeting.

Quote: "We genuinely expected them to present their ‘agenda’ – a ceasefire, followed by a plan for a leaders’ meeting. We were expecting this even before the exchange. We were then told the agenda or memorandum would be provided immediately after the exchange. However, we have received nothing.

Our side contacted the Russians – Defence Minister Umierov called Mr Medinsky. They assured us: ‘It will come, it will come’. But we have not received anything. No one has. We’ve approached the United States – they are also waiting. Everyone is waiting.

We should probably stop waiting and move on to more decisive steps."

Background:

On Friday 23 May, Ukraine and Russia conducted the first phase of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, resulting in the return of 390 Ukrainians – 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.

On 24 May, a further 307 Ukrainian defenders, all men of private and sergeant rank, were brought back from Russian captivity.

On 25 May, Ukraine and Russia carried out the third part of the prisoner exchange: another 303 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity.

Previously:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia’s work on a memorandum to end hostilities in Ukraine is at an "advanced stage".

Lavrov also noted that there is no deadline for the second round of Russo-Ukrainian negotiations.

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. Putin also said that communications have been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

On 19 May, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," he said.

On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had spent a week drafting the "memorandum" was a mockery of the entire world.

