All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 28 May 2025, 15:38
Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov contacted Russian representative Vladimir Medinsky following the major prisoner exchange agreed upon during negotiations in Istanbul. However, Ukraine has still not received the "memorandum" promised by Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin

Details: Zelenskyy noted that in Türkiye, the parties agreed to a thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, and Russia also promised to provide a memorandum outlining further proposals for a ceasefire and a leader-level meeting.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We genuinely expected them to present their ‘agenda’ – a ceasefire, followed by a plan for a leaders’ meeting. We were expecting this even before the exchange. We were then told the agenda or memorandum would be provided immediately after the exchange. However, we have received nothing.

Our side contacted the Russians – Defence Minister Umierov called Mr Medinsky. They assured us: ‘It will come, it will come’. But we have not received anything. No one has. We’ve approached the United States – they are also waiting. Everyone is waiting.

We should probably stop waiting and move on to more decisive steps."

Background:

Previously:

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia’s work on a memorandum to end hostilities in Ukraine is at an "advanced stage". 
  • Lavrov also noted that there is no deadline for the second round of Russo-Ukrainian negotiations. 
  • Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. Putin also said that communications have been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
  • On 19 May, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," he said.
  • On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had spent a week drafting the "memorandum" was a mockery of the entire world.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
RECENT NEWS
18:22
Funeral held for three siblings killed in Russian strike on Zhytomyr Oblast
17:49
EXPLAINERWill Hungary lose its EU veto power and which countries oppose it
17:40
Germany commits €5bn to Ukraine for weapons and air defence
17:04
Ukrainian troops deploy Chuika 3.0 detector to intercept FPV drone feeds – photo
16:35
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
15:43
German chancellor on Russia's negotiating tactic: Putin is stalling
15:38
Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum
15:35
Losses in Ukraine's mining sector reach US$1.7 trillion since start of full-scale invasion
15:30
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
15:28
Germany vows to block Nord Stream 2 and weaken Russia's military machine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: