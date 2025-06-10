All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: death toll rises to three, up to five people may be trapped under rubble

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:05
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: death toll rises to three, up to five people may be trapped under rubble
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 7 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv on 7 June has increased to three with the discovery of a body under the rubble of a business.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov 

Quote: "A body was discovered during search and rescue operations at the premises of a business that came under attack on 7 June. The extraction process is ongoing."

Advertisement:

Details: Terekhov said that work is going on around the clock.

"According to our information, up to five more people may still be trapped under the rubble," he concluded.

Background:

  • At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with four guided aerial bombs.
  • A 30-year-old woman who worked for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people were injured
  • Late on the evening of 7 June, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a 62-year-old man had died in hospital as a result of the strike and that two more people remained in a critical condition.
  • It was later reported that Volodymyr Kovtun, an instructor at the children's railway in Kharkiv, had died in hospital from injuries he sustained during the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
Kharkiv
Children's railway instructor dies from injuries after Russian strike on Kharkiv
Russian attacks kill 6 and injure 44 in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head
RECENT NEWS
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
12:28
Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea
12:23
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
12:10
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
11:58
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel
11:52
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
11:25
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
11:14
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos
10:57
Large fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast as Russian attack ignites industrial facility – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: