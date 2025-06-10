Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: death toll rises to three, up to five people may be trapped under rubble

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 7 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv on 7 June has increased to three with the discovery of a body under the rubble of a business.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "A body was discovered during search and rescue operations at the premises of a business that came under attack on 7 June. The extraction process is ongoing."

Details: Terekhov said that work is going on around the clock.

"According to our information, up to five more people may still be trapped under the rubble," he concluded.

Background:

At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with four guided aerial bombs.

A 30-year-old woman who worked for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people were injured.

Late on the evening of 7 June, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a 62-year-old man had died in hospital as a result of the strike and that two more people remained in a critical condition.

It was later reported that Volodymyr Kovtun, an instructor at the children's railway in Kharkiv, had died in hospital from injuries he sustained during the attack.

