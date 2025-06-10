Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea

Drone falls into the sea. Photo: screenshot from the video by Air Force Command

Soldiers from the Odesa-based mobile fire groups of the Air Command Pivden (South) destroyed seven Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Air Force Command press service

Details: The Air Force released a video showing the downed drones falling into the sea.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 9-10 June, the Russians attacked Odesa with strike drones. Two people were killed, and a maternity hospital, ambulance station and a railway station were damaged.

The Air Command Pivden (South) reported that ten Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were destroyed.

