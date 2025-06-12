Fifteen people, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – photos, video

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv amid a threat of Russian drones on the night of 11-12 June. Hits have been recorded and 15 people, including children, have been injured in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; local media outlets and Telegram channels; Ukraine’s National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Terekhov said the Shevchenkivskyi district had been hit. One strike landed in the garden of a school, shattering windows. At first, there was no information about casualties.

At 02:46, Terekhov reported another strike that hit the Shevchenkivskyi district, according to early reports. At 02:54, a hit was recorded in the Saltivskyi district.

After 03:00, Terekhov reported new hits in the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts. The roof of a residential building was hit in the Saltivskyi district, but no one was injured. A fitness club was also hit. One person has been injured.

A strike on the territory of a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district was also confirmed.

At 03:25, it became known that two girls aged 12 and 16 had been injured in the Saltivskyi district, suffering an acute stress reaction. At 03:46, Terekhov reported that eight people had been injured, including four children. A two-year-old child has a cut on the head.

Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of injured had risen to 11.

Terekhov stated that, according to early reports, the Russians conducted 12 strikes on the city on the night of 11-12 June, with one of the strike munitions failing to detonate.

Later, it became known that 12 people had been injured in the nighttime strike.

A scene of the attack Photo: Suspilne

Damaged building Photo: Suspilne

Emergency workers at the scene Photo: Suspilne

Наслідки обстрілу Салтівського та Слобідського району міста Харкова в ніч на 12 червня. Відео: Харківська обласна прокуратура pic.twitter.com/TsDaTFtb9g — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 12, 2025

The National Police reported in the morning that the number of injured had risen to 14 people.

"Fourteen Kharkiv residents suffered various injuries in the attack, five of whom have been taken to hospital. Four children aged two, 12, 16 and 17 are among those injured. A two-year-old boy was hospitalised," the police stated.

Update: Later, Syniehubov said the number of victims had increased to 15.

Background:

On the night of 10-11 June, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type loitering munitions. As a result of the large-scale attack on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, five people were reported killed and another 60 injured, including nine children.

On the evening of 11 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv again with a Molniya drone, hitting a private residence. A woman was injured.

