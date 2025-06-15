All Sections
Israel does not rule out targeting Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei – WSJ

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 15 June 2025, 02:12
Ali Khamenei. Photo: Getty Images

Israel is not ruling out the possibility of targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as one of the options for countering the nuclear threat from Tehran.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed Israeli official

Details: The official stated that the killing of the Ayatollah is "not off limits" for Israel. He said the war between Israel and Iran will continue until Tehran abandons its nuclear programme or until Israel finally deprives it of the ability to restore it.

"Israel is not ruling out the possibility of eliminating Ali Khamenei, but it depends on many things," said Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal, citing his own source in the Israeli government.

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Iranian facilities linked to its nuclear programme, stating that the goal was to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
  • Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran launched ballistic missiles on Israel.
  • European countries have called on Iran and Israel to pursue a diplomatic solution.
  • Following the Israeli strikes, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".
  • Iran later stated that talks with the US on the nuclear programme were "meaningless" after Israel’s attacks.
  • Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated that Israel had been attacking Iran continuously for 40 hours, hitting more than 150 targets.

