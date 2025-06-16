All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, one in serious condition

Iryna Balachuk, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 June 2025, 09:13
Two injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, one in serious condition
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Two people have been injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 15-16 June.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "As of this morning, it is known that one person has been injured. A young man, 21, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition." 

Advertisement:

Details: Klitschko said that two people had been injured in the overnight attack, with one woman receiving outpatient treatment.

Tkachenko clarified that a Russian attack drone had crashed in a private residential area in the Rusanivski Sady neighbourhood in the Dniprovskyi district. A crater had formed at the crash site.

The attack also damaged market stalls in the Darnytskyi district.

"At the moment, drone debris is also being recorded at several sites, including in the Dniprovskyi district. Emergency services have already been working at the scene," Tkachenko added.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that explosions had occurred near the cities of Cherkasy and Sumy and in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 15-16 June. Air defence systems were activated against Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.
  • As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings were damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, part of a village was left without power and an industrial facility was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • The Air Force reported that starting from the evening of 15 June, the Russians had attacked Ukraine with 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 125 drones were shot down, but 10 strikes were recorded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivdrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Kyiv
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
Police video shows Russian Shahed drone strikes in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: