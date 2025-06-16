Two injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, one in serious condition

Two people have been injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 15-16 June.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "As of this morning, it is known that one person has been injured. A young man, 21, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Details: Klitschko said that two people had been injured in the overnight attack, with one woman receiving outpatient treatment.

Tkachenko clarified that a Russian attack drone had crashed in a private residential area in the Rusanivski Sady neighbourhood in the Dniprovskyi district. A crater had formed at the crash site.

The attack also damaged market stalls in the Darnytskyi district.

"At the moment, drone debris is also being recorded at several sites, including in the Dniprovskyi district. Emergency services have already been working at the scene," Tkachenko added.

Background:

Earlier reports indicated that explosions had occurred near the cities of Cherkasy and Sumy and in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 15-16 June. Air defence systems were activated against Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings were damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, part of a village was left without power and an industrial facility was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Air Force reported that starting from the evening of 15 June, the Russians had attacked Ukraine with 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 125 drones were shot down, but 10 strikes were recorded.

