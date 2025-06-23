Putin calls strikes on Iran "unprovoked aggression"

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has responded to the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them unprovoked aggression that cannot be justified.

Source: TASS, RIA Novosti and RBC, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets, citing a statement by Putin during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow on 23 June

Quote from Putin: "This is completely unprovoked aggression against Iran. It has no basis and no justification."

Details: Putin also added that "Russia is making efforts to help the Iranian people".

Araghchi, for his part, said that Tehran considers the actions of the United States and Israel against Iran to be illegitimate.

Why this is important: Putin has been waging an unprovoked war against Ukraine for over ten years. Shortly before the meeting with Araghchi, on the night of 22-23 June, the Russians attacked peaceful cities in Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing eight people in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast alone.

Every day, the Russians bombard border areas, as well as regions bordering the temporarily occupied territories, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. Among other weapons, Russia uses Iranian-made Shahed attack drones to strike Ukraine.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel announced that it had launched a preventive strike aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear programme and military facilities.

On 22 June, at around 02:30 Iranian time, the US Air Force attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The attack was called a success, and US President Donald Trump said Tehran must make peace immediately. He threatened much larger strikes in the future if this did not happen.

Trump also warned Iran against any retaliation after the US attacked three nuclear facilities in the country.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had offered his mediation to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, but Trump advised him to first resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

