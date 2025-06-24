Zelenskyy discusses drone production during visit to the UK

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the heads of leading UK think tanks and research centres to discuss the production of interceptor drones and long-range UAVs.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy met with the heads of leading UK think tanks and research centres at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

The discussion focused on the situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Quote from the Office of the President: "The participants also discussed the growth of Ukraine's defence production, especially the manufacturing of interceptor drones and long-range UAVs, as well as the strengthening of cooperation with partners."

Background:

Earlier on Monday 23 June, Zelenskyy said that during his trip to the UK he would discuss strengthening Ukraine’s defence and stepping up pressure on Russia to end the war.

Zelenskyy will travel to Strasbourg on 25 June for a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He is also due to attend a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. However, it is not clear whether he will attend the NATO summit.

On 23 June, Zelenskyy arrived at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

