Hungarian PM welcomes poll showing fewer Poles support Ukraine's EU membership

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 June 2025, 18:51
Hungarian PM welcomes poll showing fewer Poles support Ukraine's EU membership
Orbán. Photo Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has reacted to a Polish poll showing that more Poles now oppose Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO than support it, calling the shift "a great turnaround".

Source: Orbán on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A recent IBRiS poll shows that Polish public opinion is no longer unanimously in favour of Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO. Just 35% of respondents support Ukraine joining the EU and 37% support its accession to NATO. Meanwhile, 42% are opposed to both.

Quote: "Today’s news: 'A great turnaround: even the Poles no longer want Ukraine to join NATO and the EU'. Europe is waking up!"

Background:

  • On Thursday, the Hungarian government announced the final results of its so-called "referendum" on Ukraine’s EU membership, claiming that 95% of participants voted against it.
  • In a separate Facebook post, Orbán stated that 2,168,000 Hungarians voted not to risk Ukraine’s accession to the EU. He added that he would raise this issue at Thursday’s EU summit, declaring Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s membership bid.
  • Meanwhile, Poland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, urged the Hungarian government to consult the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's Zakarpattia on whether they want to be part of the EU and to base their stance on Ukraine accordingly.

