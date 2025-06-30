All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German foreign and defence ministries urge EU to "search" for air defence systems for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 30 June 2025, 13:58
German foreign and defence ministries urge EU to search for air defence systems for Ukraine
Photo: Wadephul on X(Twitter)

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have sent a joint letter to European partners, urging them to consider transferring additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda correspondent in Kyiv

Details: Wadephul made a statement during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Monday 30 June. He emphasised that Russia has intensified air attacks on Ukrainian oblasts in recent weeks.

Advertisement:

"That is why we need more air defence systems capable of protecting Ukraine at all frequencies and altitudes," Wadephul said.

He asserted that Germany "will use all available means" and revealed the contents of the letter to European partners.

Quote: "Of course, the German defence industry is trying to expand its capacity. We will also raise this matter again with our European partners. There is a joint letter from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and me to our European partners, asking them to check whether all the systems they currently have are truly needed or if some could be transferred to Ukraine."

More details: Wadephul also noted that a delegation from Germany’s defence industry had accompanied him to Kyiv.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanyair defenceUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Germany
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv with defence industry delegation
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
German foreign minister warns against underestimating Russia's threat to Germany
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: