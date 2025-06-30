German foreign and defence ministries urge EU to "search" for air defence systems for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have sent a joint letter to European partners, urging them to consider transferring additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda correspondent in Kyiv

Details: Wadephul made a statement during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Monday 30 June. He emphasised that Russia has intensified air attacks on Ukrainian oblasts in recent weeks.

"That is why we need more air defence systems capable of protecting Ukraine at all frequencies and altitudes," Wadephul said.

He asserted that Germany "will use all available means" and revealed the contents of the letter to European partners.

Quote: "Of course, the German defence industry is trying to expand its capacity. We will also raise this matter again with our European partners. There is a joint letter from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and me to our European partners, asking them to check whether all the systems they currently have are truly needed or if some could be transferred to Ukraine."

More details: Wadephul also noted that a delegation from Germany’s defence industry had accompanied him to Kyiv.

Background:

On 28 May, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov signed an agreement in Berlin to finance long-range Ukrainian-produced weapons. Pistorius pledged broad support, totalling around €5 billion.

In early June, Pistorius also announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth €1.9 billion.

