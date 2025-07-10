Russian propaganda has recently changed its tone regarding statements made about US President Donald Trump following his harsh remarks about Vladimir Putin and the publication of a leaked audio recording of one of Trump's private conversations. In this conversation, the US president asserted that during his first term he threatened the Kremlin leader by claiming that he would "bomb Moscow" if he invaded Ukraine.

Source: Agentstvo.Novosti (Agency. News), a Russian news outlet

Details: Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was the first to attack Trump – on his show, he began talking about Trump's so-called "Bidenisation" almost immediately after the US president's statements on the evening of 8 July.

"Trump decided that he was some kind of tsar?.... He started talking rudely. We are witnessing the Bidenisation of Trump. Trump, from his position of ‘I am the only one who can talk to Putin’, is turning into another version of Biden. And by doing so, does he think he can boss us around and we will obey?" Solovyov said.

Following him, propagandist Olga Skabeeva began criticising Trump. On the afternoon of 9 July, on the show 60 Seconds, she began talking about the supposed new "Washington guidelines".

"History seems to be repeating itself: the symbol of biological weapons, which the Americans accused Saddam Hussein's regime of creating, went down in history as ‘Colin Powell's test tube’... Whether there will be a ‘Ratcliffe test tube’ (CIA director – ed.) is unknown," Skabeeva said.

In the Vesti programme on the Russia 1 channel, Trump's new statements were explained by the fact that the US president supposedly understands that "in the conflict in Ukraine, everything is not going according to his plan".

"His (Trump's – ed.) personal Afghanistan after the collapse of Ukraine is getting closer and closer, and the White House ruler himself is becoming more and more like his predecessor, whom he so despises," Agentstvo.Novosti quotes Vesti.

Agentstvo.Novosti writes that Trump was actively attacked by Kremlin bots on VKontakte, a Russian social media site. The trolls called Trump a "lover of loud statements", a "fool" and a "chatterbox", and wrote about his alleged "bipolar disorder".

"Against the backdrop of Trump's increasingly harsh rhetoric towards Russia, the US president's approval rating among Russians has reached its lowest level since last autumn, according to the results of a sociological project by political scientists from Princeton University's Russia Watcher, published on Wednesday," Agency.Novosti said.

According to the study, the Russian public’s attitude towards Trump improved sharply in February and then in early May, but after the new statements, it began to deteriorate. The number of those who strongly disapprove of Trump's actions rose from 20% at the end of April to 30% at the beginning of July. Meanwhile, the total number of those who disapprove of Trump reached 60%.

Background:

In recent days, the US president has significantly changed his position on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin leader. In particular, Trump expressed doubt for the first time that the Russian ruler wanted peace and said that Putin talks a bunch of nonsense.

In addition, CNN journalists obtained an audio recording of one of Donald Trump's private meetings with his campaign donors last year. In the recording, Trump claims that during his first term, he threatened the leaders of Russia and China with consequences in the event of possible attacks on Ukraine and Taiwan. Trump supposedly threatened to bomb Moscow in a warning to Putin.

