Romania begins talks with Ukraine on joint drone production – Romanian TV news channel

Romania’s Ministry of Defence has launched negotiations with Ukraine on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which could also be sold to other European countries.

Source: Digi24, a 24-hour Romanian TV news channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Discussions on the potential agreement are expected to take place at the defence ministerial level.

Advertisement:

The general concept is that Ukraine will provide technologies developed under real combat conditions, while Romania will fund the production of components. The exact location of drone manufacturing is yet to be confirmed, but the Romanian city of Brașov is being considered.

The produced drones are expected to be supplied to the Romanian army, with a portion to be exported to interested European countries.

At the same time, the outlet notes that the Romanian state budget currently lacks available funds for the rapid launch of such investments, making 2026 the most likely start date for the potential agreement's implementation, when the new defence budget will be in place.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a large-scale cooperation agreement on the production of various types of UAVs with US companies.

In April, Latvia – co-leader of the drone coalition within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group alongside the UK – announced the delivery of 1,500 drones to Ukraine.

At the time, it was also announced that 12,000 drones from two Latvian companies would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the first half of the year.

Germany has already supplied Ukraine with nearly 2,000 AI-powered drones and a joint Ukrainian-German project on drone interceptors has also been launched.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!