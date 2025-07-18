Ramstein meeting to take place on 21 July with US and NATO representatives in attendance

A meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) will take place on Monday 21 July and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is expected to attend.

Source: a statement by the UK Joint Delegation to NATO on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement says that the United Kingdom and Germany will co-chair the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on 21 July.

Expected participants include US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the new Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich.

This will also be the first meeting following changes in the Ukrainian government and the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as minister of defence, replacing Rustem Umierov.

The statement does not specify the format of the meeting, but earlier, Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding stated that it is planned to be held online.

Background:

In June, Hegseth did not attend a Rammstein meeting – the US was represented by its ambassador to NATO. The Pentagon chief also missed the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting. During the April Ramstein meeting in Brussels, Hegseth participated online.

On 10 July, US representatives took part in a meeting of the coalition of the willing for the first time.

On 14 July, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between NATO and the US on supplying weapons to Ukraine.

