Russians occupy another settlement in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 18-19 July that Russian forces had occupied the village of Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition to the information about the occupation of Yablunivka, DeepState reported the Russians had advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, Khatnie and Romanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState updated its data and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.

On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – was being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.

On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.

On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.

On the night of 6-7 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied two more settlements in the north of Sumy Oblast. The Russians also made tactical advances near three other settlements.

Read also: "Are you advancing on Tyotkino? We're running into the same brick wall again and again." What is happening in Sumy Oblast where Russian troops are moving forward

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!