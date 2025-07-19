All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupy another settlement in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 00:46
Russians occupy another settlement in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 18-19 July that Russian forces had occupied the village of Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition to the information about the occupation of Yablunivka, DeepState reported the Russians had advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, Khatnie and Romanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState updated its data and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.
  • On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – was being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.
  • On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.
  • On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.
  • On the night of 6-7 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied two more settlements in the north of Sumy Oblast. The Russians also made tactical advances near three other settlements.

Read also: "Are you advancing on Tyotkino? We're running into the same brick wall again and again." What is happening in Sumy Oblast where Russian troops are moving forward

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian waroccupation
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Orbán adviser says Ukraine "was not asked to fight" Russia on Hungary's behalf
Woman injured in Russian strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 29 June dies
Group of teenagers who survived Russian persecution brought back to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:27
Five people killed in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka
07:48
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
07:36
Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast survives most intense Russian aerial attack
06:34
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
05:44
State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa – photos
05:18
West has 18 months left to prepare for potential war with China and Russia – Bild
00:46
Russians occupy another settlement in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
00:20
Almost 90 drones attack Russia in one evening
22:13
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed
21:04
Orbán adviser says Ukraine "was not asked to fight" Russia on Hungary's behalf
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: