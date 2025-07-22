New defence minister and NATO secretary general discuss initiative to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine

After the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format), Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have discussed a new initiative that will enable allies to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine, including Patriot systems.

Quote: "We also discussed a new initiative that will enable allies to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine, including Patriot systems.

We are grateful to all the countries that have expressed their willingness to join."

Previously: During the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, held via video link on 21 July, Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs US$6 billion to cover its defence procurement needs in 2025 and bring the war back to Russian territory.

Shmyhal appealed to the members of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to urgently procure US-made Patriot air defence systems and PAC-3 missiles for Ukraine’s armed forces.

On 21 July, 52 countries attended the Ramstein meeting, which launched a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine.

During the meeting, it was announced that the US and Germany have agreed to supply Ukraine with five Patriot air defence systems, which are to be delivered to the battlefield as soon as possible.

In addition, the UK and Germany launched a joint project to provide Ukraine with 220,000 rounds for the German Gepard anti-aircraft system. Both countries will also fund supplies of advanced drones to the battlefield.

