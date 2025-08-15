Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting

Bloomberg has stated that preparations by the US Secret Service for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska "became an all-out sprint".

Details: Bloomberg wrote that when Trump had announced the meeting a week ago, the only agent stationed as part of the Secret Service at the Last Frontier (Alaska) began preparations to receive hundreds of staff in the coming days.

Bloomberg noted that the mission had seemed extremely challenging, as it involves the simultaneous protection of the US and Russian leaders in the same location, with each of them "surrounded" by their own "heavily armed" security.

Bloomberg sources said: "the operation became an all-out sprint."

Even though the Secret Service can freely transport weapons, communications equipment and medical supplies within the US, Alaska's "geography presents its own hurdles".

Since Anchorage has a limited number of hotel rooms and a small car rental market, vehicles and other resources are being flown in and transferred from other parts of the state. In addition, cars for motorcades are being delivered from the continental US on cargo planes.

The summit itself will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the largest military base in Alaska.

Details: Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy said holding the summit at a military base "alleviates a lot of issues", since the region is in the middle of "tourist season" so "hotels are tight, cars are tight".

Dunleavy added that while Anchorage in the past had hosted the Pope and former US president Ronald Reagan, this summit is "one of the biggest things to happen" in the city's history.

US State Department officials stated that protocol for high-level bilateral meetings requires reciprocity: any privilege given to one leader must also be provided to the other. Putin's immediate movements will be controlled by Russian security, while the US Secret Service will maintain external oversight of the situation.

One Bloomberg source said that neither side will open doors for the other or use the other's vehicles. If ten US agents stand outside the meeting room, then ten Russian agents will stand opposite them – everything matched "body for body, gun for gun".

This symmetry will extend from the motorcades on arrival to the seating of interpreters in the meeting hall. Both sides will bring their own teams of interpreters. Even the number and size of waiting rooms – secure areas for each leader – are negotiated separately.

The sources noted that the Secret Service is still waiting for Russia to officially approve the full security plan.

Hundreds of agents have arrived in Anchorage. Hotels in the city centre are full and car hire points have been cleared out for motorcades.

Agents in suits and earpieces are stationed at crossroads, while others in plain clothes blend in with café-goers and visitors to car parks.

The Alaska State Troopers and local police are integrated into motorcade routes, which are planned down to each lane for turning.

Every movement of both leaders' cars is carefully coordinated to prevent any crossing of paths while ensuring the full safety of each.

Trump said during a press conference that he expects his meeting with Putin to be "constructive", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.

Trump also said he was not happy about Zelenskyy's argument that Ukraine's Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.

Zelenskyy said that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin is essential for their bilateral dialogue, although no decisions concerning Ukraine can be made without a Ukrainian representative.

