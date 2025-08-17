WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
During a phone call with European leaders, US President Donald Trump appeared tired and irritated with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin after their meeting in Alaska.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Details: According to the WSJ, the conversation between the US president and European leaders occurred at about 03:00 Central European Time. During the call, Trump said he had been working for 24 hours straight.
The US president looked tired and irritated with Putin, officials who took part in the conversation said.
They also noted that Trump stated he was prepared to consider restoring the threat of immediate sanctions against Russia only if trilateral negotiations failed to bring progress towards peace.
Background:
- On 15 August, Trump and Putin met at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.
- The Trump-Putin meeting ended with no agreements reached and no ceasefire in Ukraine announced, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.
- On 16 August, Trump spoke first with Zelenskyy and then European leaders after his talks with Putin.
- According to Bloomberg, Trump has informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In return, Russia will give up its claims to the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front line.
- European Pravda reported that European officials and Trump had discussed the possible provision of "Article 5-style" security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement, but with no NATO involvement.
