WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks

During a phone call with European leaders, US President Donald Trump appeared tired and irritated with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin after their meeting in Alaska.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: According to the WSJ, the conversation between the US president and European leaders occurred at about 03:00 Central European Time. During the call, Trump said he had been working for 24 hours straight.

Advertisement:

The US president looked tired and irritated with Putin, officials who took part in the conversation said.

They also noted that Trump stated he was prepared to consider restoring the threat of immediate sanctions against Russia only if trilateral negotiations failed to bring progress towards peace.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!