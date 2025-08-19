Macron doubts Putin wants peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed doubt that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is currently ready to end the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "When I look at the situation and the facts, I don't see President Putin very willing to get peace now."

Details: At the same time, he praised the "optimism" of US President Donald Trump regarding the conclusion of a peace agreement and noted that "it must be taken seriously". "If he considers he can get a deal done, this is great news and we have to do whatever we can to have a great deal," Macron said.

Details: Sky News highlighted that Poland scrambled its aircraft on the night of 18-19 August due to a combined Russian attack on Ukraine. Russia attacked Ukrainian territory while talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Trump were in progress at the White House.

On 18 August, European leaders arrived in Washington, led by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting was devoted to security guarantees for Ukraine to be provided by Europe in coordination with the US.

On the night of 18-19 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported the take-off of two Russian Tu-95MS aircraft and likely launches of cruise missiles; later, the Air Force reported that "cruise missiles are heading towards Kremenchuk" in Poltava Oblast.

Multilateral-format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could telephone Vladimir Putin.

Trump later announced that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.

