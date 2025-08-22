Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
Friday, 22 August 2025, 08:40
Efforts are continuing as of the morning of 22 August to extinguish the fire caused by a Russian strike on the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.
Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram
Quote: "Zakarpattia Oblast: as of 07:40, firefighting operations in Mukachevo are continuing… 54 firefighters and 15 fire appliances are involved in extinguishing the blaze and dealing with its aftermath."
Advertisement:
Details: Two firefighting trains from Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-run railways operator, are also working at the scene.
In total, 21 people were injured in the Russian strike.
Background:
- On the night of 20-21 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Mukachevo, hitting the US-owned Flex plant. Initial reports said 19 people had been injured.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that night that Russia had attacked Ukraine with 574 Shahed-type drones, four Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and one unidentified missile.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!