Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video

Efforts are continuing as of the morning of 22 August to extinguish the fire caused by a Russian strike on the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Zakarpattia Oblast: as of 07:40, firefighting operations in Mukachevo are continuing… 54 firefighters and 15 fire appliances are involved in extinguishing the blaze and dealing with its aftermath."

Details: Two firefighting trains from Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-run railways operator, are also working at the scene.

In total, 21 people were injured in the Russian strike.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Mukachevo, hitting the US-owned Flex plant. Initial reports said 19 people had been injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that night that Russia had attacked Ukraine with 574 Shahed-type drones, four Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and one unidentified missile.

