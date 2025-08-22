All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russians are doing all they can to prevent US-Ukraine-Russia meeting

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 22 August 2025, 15:37
Zelenskyy: Russians are doing all they can to prevent US-Ukraine-Russia meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russians are doing everything they can to ensure that a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia does not take place.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The question of ending the war must be resolved at leader level, but we can see now that the Russians are doing everything they can to prevent a meeting. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively, to the max…

They must be forced into diplomacy. Truly strong sanctions are needed if they do not agree to a diplomatic resolution of this war, if they do not want to end the war. We are counting heavily on strong [sanctions] packages from our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy said he hopes that Ukraine’s partners "will help ensure at least a minimal productive stance from the Russian side".

"Everything must be done to ensure that Russia can no longer avoid the meeting," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he sees a strong message being sent by the US, Europe, and other countries willing to help as part of the coalition.

