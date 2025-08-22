Zelenskyy: Russians are doing all they can to prevent US-Ukraine-Russia meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russians are doing everything they can to ensure that a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia does not take place.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The question of ending the war must be resolved at leader level, but we can see now that the Russians are doing everything they can to prevent a meeting. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively, to the max…

Advertisement:

They must be forced into diplomacy. Truly strong sanctions are needed if they do not agree to a diplomatic resolution of this war, if they do not want to end the war. We are counting heavily on strong [sanctions] packages from our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy said he hopes that Ukraine’s partners "will help ensure at least a minimal productive stance from the Russian side".

"Everything must be done to ensure that Russia can no longer avoid the meeting," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he sees a strong message being sent by the US, Europe, and other countries willing to help as part of the coalition.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!



