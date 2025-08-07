Trump: Putin may agree to stop war in exchange for territories – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump believes Russian ruler Vladimir Putin might be open to peace talks in exchange for territory.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to its sources

Quote: "The US president informed allies that he was considering a summit during a phone call earlier Wednesday that also included Zelenskyy. Trump was positive about the possibility of a ceasefire, according to several people with knowledge of the call."

Details: The sources noted that Trump "also suggested that Putin would be open to entering into peace talks in exchange for discussing land swaps".

