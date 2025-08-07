Trump: Putin may agree to stop war in exchange for territories – Bloomberg
Thursday, 7 August 2025, 14:25
US President Donald Trump believes Russian ruler Vladimir Putin might be open to peace talks in exchange for territory.
Source: Bloomberg with reference to its sources
Quote: "The US president informed allies that he was considering a summit during a phone call earlier Wednesday that also included Zelenskyy. Trump was positive about the possibility of a ceasefire, according to several people with knowledge of the call."
Advertisement:
Details: The sources noted that Trump "also suggested that Putin would be open to entering into peace talks in exchange for discussing land swaps".
Background:
- On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.
- Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive". He also announced his intention to meet with Putin next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Trump said he believed there was a good chance of a meeting with Putin in the near future.
- The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, had a call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.
- On 7 August, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the coming days.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!