All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Polish Territorial Defence Forces urged to be ready for call-up on short notice

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:08
Polish Territorial Defence Forces urged to be ready for call-up on short notice
Polish military. Photo: open sources

Polish Territorial Defence Forces have been asked to be ready for a possible call-up on shorter notice than the standard procedure amid the ongoing operation to destroy what are presumed to be Russian drones that have entered Polish airspace.

Source: Polish Territorial Defence Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The announcement states that the potential call-up time for territorial defence personnel has been reduced due to the violation of Polish airspace and the work of ground search teams.

Advertisement:

In the voivodeships closest to the eastern border – Podlaskie, Masovian, Lublin and Podkarpackie – territorial soldiers may be called up six hours before the time they are expected to report for duty. 

In the central voivodeships – Pomeranian, Warmian-Masurian, Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Łódź, Świętokrzyskie and Lesser Poland – notifications may come 12 hours in advance. 

Urgent call-ups are not planned in other voivodeships.

"Stay calm and spread announcements only from military and government services. If you come across debris, do not approach it and inform the police," the statement added.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRussiadrones
Advertisement:
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
Belarus and Russia launch Zapad 2025 exercises, raising NATO concerns
Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
All News
Poland
Zelenskyy on drones over Poland: Extremely dangerous precedent for Europe
Poland finds first drone downed during night incursion
Ukrainian foreign minister urges NATO to down missiles and drones over Ukraine after attack on Poland
RECENT NEWS
12:36
Drones hit Russia's largest oil port
12:11
US senators introduce bill to label Russia and Belarus state sponsors of terrorism
12:08
Hungarian PM says Russian drones entered Poland because Poles are "up to their necks in war"
11:36
UK hits Russian shadow fleet and defence supply chain with new sanctions
10:56
Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit
10:40
One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
10:35
State Border Guard Service on Zapad-25 drills: No large concentration of Russian troops observed in Belarus
10:20
New UK foreign secretary makes first overseas visit to Ukraine
09:57
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
09:43
Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: