Ukrainian air defence downs 413 Russian assets overnight, hits recorded at 17 locations

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 09:31
Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 415 loitering munitions – Shaheds, Gerberas and drones of other types – as well as 43 surface-to-surface, air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles from the evening of 9 September. A total of 413 aerial assets have been shot down, but 16 missiles and 21 drones hit their targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence had shot down or jammed 413 aerial assets: 386 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types; and 27 Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) cruise or air-to-surface missiles. Early reports indicate that 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs have hit 17 locations."

Details: At least eight Russian drones crossed Ukraine’s state border in the direction of Poland.

In total, the Russians launched 42 Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) cruise missiles and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile. Of the 415 loitering munitions used in the attack, over 250 were Shahed drones.

"The air raid has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

Read all the information on the aftermath of the attack here.

dronesmissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
