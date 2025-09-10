Ukrainian air defence downs 413 Russian assets overnight, hits recorded at 17 locations

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 415 loitering munitions – Shaheds, Gerberas and drones of other types – as well as 43 surface-to-surface, air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles from the evening of 9 September. A total of 413 aerial assets have been shot down, but 16 missiles and 21 drones hit their targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence had shot down or jammed 413 aerial assets: 386 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types; and 27 Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) cruise or air-to-surface missiles. Early reports indicate that 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs have hit 17 locations."

Details: At least eight Russian drones crossed Ukraine’s state border in the direction of Poland.

In total, the Russians launched 42 Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) cruise missiles and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile. Of the 415 loitering munitions used in the attack, over 250 were Shahed drones.

"The air raid has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

