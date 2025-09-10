Trump comments on Russian drones entering Poland: "Here we go!"

US President Donald Trump has commented for the first time on Russian drones entering Polish territory.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!"

Details: It is not clear exactly what Trump meant. No other reactions or comments have been posted so far.

Earlier, it was reported that the US president plans to speak with his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki, after Russian drones crashed in Poland.

The White House said the conversation between the US and Polish presidents would take place on Wednesday, but gave no further details.

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.

In its first comments on the Russian drones over Poland, Moscow spoke of "provocations" and claimed that Russia had not intended to attack Poland and that the drones used against Ukraine did not have sufficient range to reach it.

