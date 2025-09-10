All Sections
Zelenskyy reproaches world for weak response to Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Actions are still lacking"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 September 2025, 20:47
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has offered to work with its partners on the joint defence of airspace against Russian drones, but noted the lack of a robust international response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance in responding. No one can guarantee that there won’t be hundreds of drones if there are already dozens. Only united European forces can give real protection. We are ready to assist with technology, crew training, and the necessary intelligence. 

Unfortunately, so far, Russia has not yet faced a tough reaction from global leaders to what the Russians are doing – a reaction with actions. There are more than enough statements, but there is still a shortage of actions."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is testing the limits of what is possible and how the world responds.

He said the Russians are observing how NATO forces act, what they can do and what they cannot do yet. The Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises have begun in Belarus, and this may be part of their training plan, the president added.

Quote: "Ukraine proposes to defend the airspace in a coordinated, thoughtful and joint manner. We have presented to our partners how this can be achieved. The details are clear – how to prevent the war from expanding and how to stop Russia’s escalatory steps. There are absolutely enough joint forces for this."

Background:

