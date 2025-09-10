Zelenskyy reproaches world for weak response to Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Actions are still lacking"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has offered to work with its partners on the joint defence of airspace against Russian drones, but noted the lack of a robust international response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance in responding. No one can guarantee that there won’t be hundreds of drones if there are already dozens. Only united European forces can give real protection. We are ready to assist with technology, crew training, and the necessary intelligence.

Unfortunately, so far, Russia has not yet faced a tough reaction from global leaders to what the Russians are doing – a reaction with actions. There are more than enough statements, but there is still a shortage of actions."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is testing the limits of what is possible and how the world responds.

He said the Russians are observing how NATO forces act, what they can do and what they cannot do yet. The Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises have begun in Belarus, and this may be part of their training plan, the president added.

Quote: "Ukraine proposes to defend the airspace in a coordinated, thoughtful and joint manner. We have presented to our partners how this can be achieved. The details are clear – how to prevent the war from expanding and how to stop Russia’s escalatory steps. There are absolutely enough joint forces for this."

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved. As of the evening of Wednesday 10 September, wreckage of 16 drones has been found on Polish territory.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which requires joint consultations to be held.

In its first comments on the Russian drones over Poland, Moscow spoke of "provocations" and claimed that Russia had not intended to attack Poland and that the drones used against Ukraine did not have sufficient range to reach it.

