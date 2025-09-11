EU strongly condemns Russian attack on Poland, vows to tighten sanctions pressure on Moscow

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaking on behalf of the 27 member states, has strongly condemned Russia's deliberate violation of Polish airspace and announced plans to step up sanctions against Moscow and increase support for Ukraine.

Source: a statement by Kallas

Details: Kallas said Russia's actions are an aggressive and reckless act that threatens the security of EU citizens, regional stability and international peace.

She stressed that such actions only strengthen Europe's determination "to support Ukraine and its people in their defence against Russia and their pursuit of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

"We will raise the cost for Moscow further by ramping up sanctions significantly on Russia and its enablers. We will also work with our international partners to put pressure on Russia to end this war," Kallas said.

The EU expressed full solidarity with Poland and is providing the necessary support to protect the country's eastern border, remaining in constant contact with the Polish authorities.

Background:

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Russia had deliberately attacked a NATO country. He believes that the Kremlin’s denials were lies and typical Soviet practice.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country's airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations.

