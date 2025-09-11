All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

EU strongly condemns Russian attack on Poland, vows to tighten sanctions pressure on Moscow

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 11 September 2025, 03:14
EU strongly condemns Russian attack on Poland, vows to tighten sanctions pressure on Moscow
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaking on behalf of the 27 member states, has strongly condemned Russia's deliberate violation of Polish airspace and announced plans to step up sanctions against Moscow and increase support for Ukraine.

Source: a statement by Kallas

Details: Kallas said Russia's actions are an aggressive and reckless act that threatens the security of EU citizens, regional stability and international peace.

Advertisement:

She stressed that such actions only strengthen Europe's determination "to support Ukraine and its people in their defence against Russia and their pursuit of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

"We will raise the cost for Moscow further by ramping up sanctions significantly on Russia and its enablers. We will also work with our international partners to put pressure on Russia to end this war," Kallas said.

The EU expressed full solidarity with Poland and is providing the necessary support to protect the country's eastern border, remaining in constant contact with the Polish authorities.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUPolanddronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
All News
EU
Ukraine receives further €1bn EU loan secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
EU to propose buying US weapons for Ukraine using €6.6bn from fund blocked by Hungary
EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief
RECENT NEWS
10:40
Trump doubts his ability to influence Putin, Axios says
10:07
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
09:59
US secretary of state doubts Russia deliberately targeted Poland with its drones
09:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 58 drones: hits recorded at 3 locations
09:14
Six civilians killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
07:07
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in occupied Crimea
06:48
Russia loses 880 soldiers over past day
05:21
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – video
22:54
Russians injure 5 civilians in Nikopol district, including child
21:25
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia kills National Guard officers, trains delayed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: