Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 September 2025, 19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said he hopes US President Donald Trump will finally understand the futility of trying to make friendly deals with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: PBS, a US public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with US broadcaster PBS, Sikorski referred to the recent Russian drone attacks, including one that violated Polish airspace on 10 September.

"It's high time that President Trump should see that Putin is mocking him," Sikorski said. "Instead of the ceasefire that was supposed to happen before the Alaska summit and serious peace talks, Putin is sending more and more drones – first at Ukraine and now at NATO."

He added: "I hope that in the end of this process, we will have a series of coordinated moves to make President Putin realise that this exotic project of rebuilding the Russian Empire will not work." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.] 

Sikorski said Poland respects attempts to end the war diplomatically and wants peace for Ukraine as soon as possible. However, he believes only strong measures will influence Putin: "Putin has been taking advantage of President Trump's goodwill for too long".

He also noted that following the 10 September incident, Poland must develop a multi-layered air defence system, drawing from Ukraine's experience, to counter potential drone attacks in the future.

Background:

  • Polish President Karol Nawrocki earlier stated that he had spoken to US President Donald Trump about the unprecedented violation of Polish airspace. 
  • The office of the Polish president stated Trump promised to increase the US military presence in the region.

PolandTrumpPutindrones
