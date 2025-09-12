Escalation of attacks since Alaska talks shows Russia's intent to continue war, says Polish foreign minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that the intensification of Russian strikes since Russian ruler Vladimir Putin met with US President Donald Trump in Alaska is indicative of Russia’s intent to continue its war of aggression.

Source: Sikorski at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski, who is visiting Kyiv on 12 September, criticised the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

"The intensification of Russia’s attacks since the meeting with President Trump in Alaska demonstrates the continuation of the war of aggression," the Polish foreign minister said.

He stated that Russia "has no desire to put an end to the suffering of innocent people in Ukraine".

"Our support remains unwavering. We will not abandon our friends and allies in the face of growing aggression," Sikorski emphasised.

He noted that Poland seeks to expand military cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in the defence sector.

Background:

Trump and Putin held their first talks in Alaska on 15 August.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders later met with Trump at the White House to discuss ways of ending Russian aggression through diplomacy.

Since these meetings, Putin has intensified strikes on Ukrainian regions, particularly the capital. During one large-scale Russian aerial attack on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Against this backdrop, it has been decided that Polish military personnel are to go to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.

