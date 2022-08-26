Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reveals number of HIMARS, MARS and M270 at army’s disposal 

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 14:23

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports that, at the moment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have more than 20 HIMARS, M270 and MARS multiple launch rocket systems at their disposal.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Twitter

Quote: "20+ Ukrainian HIMARS, M270 and MARS. All of them are in service."

Details: The Ministry of Defence added that over 50 Russian depots with armament and ammunition have been destroyed [since the beginning of the full-fledged war with Russia].

Background:

Adam Smith, the Head of the Armed Forces Committee of the US House of Representatives stated how many more HIMARS and other multiple launch rocket systems the USA and their allies will be able to send to Ukraine.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that during the war against the Russian aggressor Ukraine hasn’t yet lost a single HIMARS multiple launch rocket system provided by foreign partners.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.