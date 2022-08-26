All Sections
Lukashenko on "congratulations" to Ukrainians: the people are good, but those at the top are "Nazis"

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 26 August 2022, 16:16
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has explained that he wished the Ukrainians a "peaceful sky" despite the attack on them from Belarus, because the ordinary people are "our own", not "Nazis". He called the leadership of Ukraine the latter.

Source: Lukashenko's answer to journalists, video from the Telegram channel of Pul Pervogo [a Telegram channel that talks about the work of Lukashenko; even though the channel is anonymous, Belarusian state media quote it – ed.]

Quote: "Personally, I have developed a very good, kind attitude towards Ukrainians – whether they are Westerners, those referred to as ‘zapadentsi’ [people living in the western part of Ukraine; a term used by some when trying to distinguish a person's geographical affiliation – ed.]. There is nothing wrong with them. They are not "Nazis" in any way.

The "Nazis" are those at the top: starting from those who "hang out" there, smoke, sniff, drink and then say something through the TV screen or on the Internet. They are ["Nazis"], some sort of fraction. But the people are good. These are our people.

Therefore, I considered it necessary, as always, to congratulate the Ukrainian people. And the fact that someone went mad there [referring to the response of one Ukrainian official, who threatened Lukashenko with physical violence – ed.] – just like with Scholz [whom Lukashenko describes as a ‘political newbie’ – ed.], I didn't even pay attention to it."

Background:

  • On the morning of 24 August, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who provided the territory of his country for the Russian offensive in Ukraine and became an accomplice of Vladimir Putin in the war, congratulated the people of Ukraine on Independence Day.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Presidential of Ukraine, described the Independence Day greetings from the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, as clowning which will have consequences.
  • The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine responded to the cynical congratulations of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

