Ukrainian flag officially raised over liberated Lyman

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 16:57

IRYNA BALACHUK TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:57

On 4 October, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the liberated city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Ukrainian flag was officially raised over liberated Lyman. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Сommander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has transferred authority from the military to Donetsk Oblast Military Administration to establish normal life going forward in the liberated settlements."

 

Details: Kyrylenko thanked the defenders who are clearing out the remaining Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land.

 

Kyrylenko noted that the occupiers leave ruins behind them, but the destroyed cities will be rebuilt. Daily life in Lyman is starting to get back to normal now with the establishment of logistics, delivery of humanitarian aid and payment of pensions.

 

Kyrylenko emphasised that it is too early for evacuated residents to return to the liberated settlements.

He said this is because large-scale mine clearance work is currently underway and a challenging winter lies ahead which will be extremely difficult to survive.

Background:

Subjects: Donetsk region

