Ukraine's defence forces down 16 Russian Shahed drones overnight, 8 of them over Kyiv

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 March 2023, 07:28
Ukraine’s defence forces downed 16 out of 21 Russian drones during an attack by the Russians on the night of 21–22 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, on the night of 21–22 March, the enemy deployed Shahed-136 UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] to launch a large-scale airstrike [on Ukraine].

The information available indicates that 16 out of 21 drones were destroyed by Ukraine’s defence forces."

At the same time Serhiy Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Miliary Administration, stated that 8 Russian Shahed UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] had been detected over Kyiv, and all of them had been destroyed.

Background:

  • Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21–22 March.
  • Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts following a Russian attack.
  • Air defence forces destroyed all Russian targets in the vicinity of Kyiv.

