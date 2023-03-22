Zelenskyy on overnight Shahed drone attack: criminal orders given in Moscow after talk about "peace"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a night attack carried out by the Russians using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Over 20 Iranian[-made – ed.] murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine. Every time someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, another order is given there [to carry out – ed.] such criminal strikes."

Details: He said that the success of the Ukrainian forces on the ground, in the sky and in the sea brings peace closer.

"Full compliance with the sanctions regime against Russia really restores the force of the UN Charter. Global unity can restore global stability, " the president stressed.

Background:

Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 March.

Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts following a Russian attack.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 16 out of 21 Russian Shahed-136 UAVs. In particular, eight enemy UAVs were detected over Kyiv, and all of them have been destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!