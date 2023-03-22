All Sections
Zelenskyy on overnight Shahed drone attack: criminal orders given in Moscow after talk about "peace"

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 March 2023, 09:41
Zelenskyy on overnight Shahed drone attack: criminal orders given in Moscow after talk about peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a night attack carried out by the Russians using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Over 20 Iranian[-made – ed.] murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine. Every time someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, another order is given there [to carry out – ed.] such criminal strikes."

Details: He said that the success of the Ukrainian forces on the ground, in the sky and in the sea brings peace closer.

"Full compliance with the sanctions regime against Russia really restores the force of the UN Charter. Global unity can restore global stability, " the president stressed.

Background:

