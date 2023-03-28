All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin to meet Belarusian president in April

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 12:58
Putin to meet Belarusian president in April

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet with the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in April to discuss Belarus’s development and "security".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Russian propaganda media outlet, citing Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Quote from Peskov: "We will indeed hold a Supreme State Council meeting with the ally state. It is planned for April. The Supreme State Council agenda focuses on current issues around the development of our ally state. Questions related to security might also be discussed if such a need arises.

Advertisement:

This issue is particularly relevant in light of the events everyone knows about, and in light of our countries’ hostile neighbours."

Details: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that a Supreme State Council meeting is scheduled for 6 April. Putin and Lukashenko are both expected to take part.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: