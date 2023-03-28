Putin to meet Belarusian president in April
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet with the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in April to discuss Belarus’s development and "security".
Source: RIA Novosti, a Russian propaganda media outlet, citing Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation
Quote from Peskov: "We will indeed hold a Supreme State Council meeting with the ally state. It is planned for April. The Supreme State Council agenda focuses on current issues around the development of our ally state. Questions related to security might also be discussed if such a need arises.
This issue is particularly relevant in light of the events everyone knows about, and in light of our countries’ hostile neighbours."
Details: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that a Supreme State Council meeting is scheduled for 6 April. Putin and Lukashenko are both expected to take part.
Background:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 25 March that Moscow and Minsk had reached an agreement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The storage must be prepared by July.
- NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible". The US saw no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.
- Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called these plans a threat to European security.
- France called for cancellation of the treaty about the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
- The Russian Security Council claimed that Russia has a unique weapon capable of destroying even the US.
- Belarus claimed that deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory does not violate international law.
