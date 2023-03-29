All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Total surveillance: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 29 March 2023, 14:07
Total surveillance: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and its partners are monitoring the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus and the situation in Russia itself.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, citing intelligence representative Andrii Cherniak

Quote: "We are monitoring the situation on the territory of Belarus, mainly where Russian units are located [regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons – ed.]. We monitor the situation in Russia as well. This is a priority, not only for the Ukrainian special services but also for the international community. Total surveillance."

Advertisement:

Details: Cherniak says that currently "we are seeing an information campaign on the level of statements and words, nothing more." Cherniak added that this is yet another act of blackmail by the occupiers.

Background:

  • On 25 March, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, and the storage facility for them should be ready by July.
  • NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible", while the United States said it saw no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.
  • Josep Borrel, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, sees the possible deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a threat to European security.
  • France called for the cancellation of the agreement on deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
  • Russia’s Security Council claimed that Russia has a unique weapon capable of destroying even the US.
  • Belarus claimed that having agreed to the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on their territory, they have resorted to "forced retaliatory actions" to boost their own security and defence capabilities, which does not contradict the Treaty on Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. 
  • US President Joe Biden told reporters he was concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: