Russian missiles damaged energy facilities in 8 regions last night – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 9 March 2023, 15:13
As a result of missile attacks by Russia on the night of 8-9 March, energy production and distribution facilities were damaged in eight regions of Ukraine.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, Russian terrorists launched another large-scale attack against Ukraine. Mainly the energy system of Ukraine was targeted. They tried to destroy it again. And failed again.

The energy systems remain intact. Temporary electricity shutdowns might happen in some areas, since energy production and distribution facilities were damaged in eight regions.

The energy staff is working. Repair brigades are working. Efforts are concentrated on resuming the supply of electricity in the city of Kharkiv."

Details: Missile attacks were also launched against civil infrastructure. There are casualties among civilians.

Shmyhal stressed that "Russians must be punished for these crimes".

Background:

Russia fired 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine, and the air defence units shot down 34 of the 48 cruise missiles fired on the night of 8-9 March.

As a result of this large-scale missile attack, the city of Kharkiv was left without electricity, water and heat, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating, and there were restrictions on electricity supply in the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast.

In Kyiv Oblast, emergency shutdowns of electricity were introduced, but they were quickly cancelled.

In addition, due to the attack by Shakheds, the city of Zhytomyr experienced power outages, electric transport was stopped there, and the city was left without water.

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and missiles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility.

In Odesa Oblast, missiles hit an energy infrastructure facility, and residential buildings were damaged.

There were also hits on an energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

In Lviv Oblast, houses were destroyed and five people were killed, but the missile attack did not affect the energy situation in the oblast.

