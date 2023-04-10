All Sections
Russians strike Avdiivka, destroying residential building

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 April 2023, 14:28
Russians strike Avdiivka, destroying residential building

The Russians launched an airstrike on a multi-storey building in the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on 10 April, destroying it.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have turned Avdiivka into ruins. Today, the city suffered another airstrike – another multi-storey building has been destroyed."

Details: Kyryleno added that there were no victims since all the residents of the building evacuated in time.

 

However, in general, there are about 1,800 people still remaining in Avdiivka who risk their lives every day.

 

He reminded them that the authorities will help them with the evacuation and called upon the residents to leave the contact line city .

