Russia claims to have reinforced drone defences in Crimea after recent explosions

Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has said that they have increased the assets protecting the main base point of ships in temporarily occupied Crimea from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti.

Quote from Sokolov: "The Black Sea Fleet's forces are tasked with covering base points, important military facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula from attacks by air and sea kamikaze drones and enemy sabotage groups, and eliminating mine danger."

Details: Sokolov claimed that a unified information field has been created around Crimea for the early detection of Ukrainian air attack weapons, which includes aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet.

He also added that to strengthen the air defence of the base points, additional assets have been deployed to combat duty alongside regular shipboard units.

