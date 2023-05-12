All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims to have reinforced drone defences in Crimea after recent explosions

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 14:16
Russia claims to have reinforced drone defences in Crimea after recent explosions
Stock photo from CRIMEA.RIA.RU

Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has said that they have increased the assets protecting the main base point of ships in temporarily occupied Crimea from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti.Crimea

Quote from Sokolov: "The Black Sea Fleet's forces are tasked with covering base points, important military facilities and critical infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula from attacks by air and sea kamikaze drones and enemy sabotage groups, and eliminating mine danger."

Advertisement:

Details: Sokolov claimed that a unified information field has been created around Crimea for the early detection of Ukrainian air attack weapons, which includes aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet.

He also added that to strengthen the air defence of the base points, additional assets have been deployed to combat duty alongside regular shipboard units.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: