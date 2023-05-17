All Sections
Explosions heard in Luhansk again

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 May 2023, 20:41
On the evening of 17 May, explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Luhansk. 

Source: Suspilne national broadcaster, citing Luhansk residents; Radio Liberty

Details: Black smoke can be seen in the photos posted by the residents.

There were also explosions in the city on 12, 13 and 15 May.

Later, the Russian invaders claimed that Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.], was injured in an explosion on 12 May and that Igor Kornet, the so-called acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic, was injured in an explosion on 15 May.

