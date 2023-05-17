Explosions heard in Luhansk again

On the evening of 17 May, explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Luhansk.

Source: Suspilne national broadcaster, citing Luhansk residents; Radio Liberty

Details: Black smoke can be seen in the photos posted by the residents.

Advertisement:

There were also explosions in the city on 12, 13 and 15 May.

Later, the Russian invaders claimed that Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.], was injured in an explosion on 12 May and that Igor Kornet, the so-called acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic, was injured in an explosion on 15 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!