Zelenskyy talks to heads of UAE, Oman and Kuwait delegations in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the heads of delegations of the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he arrived to participate in the Arab League Summit.

Details: During his talks with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Zelenskyy has informed him about the situation on the Ukrainian front and the country’s resistance to the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression.

The parties have paid special attention to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the possibility of involving as many countries as possible, including the UAE, in this process.

Zelenskyy and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed global food security and the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The parties have agreed on the work of the delegations and discussed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

During his meeting with Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of the Sultanate of Oman and Special Representative of the Sultan at International Forums, Zelenskyy has also brought up the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

The President has stressed the importance of the countries of the region supporting Ukraine's peace efforts.

The parties have discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Oman and possible further contacts.

During his talks with Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Kuwait for its consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while Ukraine is confronting Russian full-scale aggression, the support that was repeatedly confirmed during the voting for the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy has pointed to the possibility of cooperation between Ukraine and Kuwait in a number of humanitarian issues. The President thanked Kuwait for supporting Ukraine in the energy sector. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

While in Jeddah, Zelenskyy also held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani.

Zelenskyy thanked Iraq for solidarity with Ukraine and its people, its firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the inviolability of its borders, and international law.

Zelenskyy said he was particularly grateful to Iraq’s support for Ukraine within international institutions, including in the UN General Assembly.

The two leaders discussed the possibility of Iraq’s participation in the implementation of Ukraine’s peace formula.

Zelenskyy invited the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Ukraine to discuss key avenues for the countries’ cooperation.

Background: In the first year of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential term, his trip to Oman gained a lot of publicity.

At the very beginning of 2020, Zelenskyy and his family flew to Oman. Although he allegedly flew there on a private jet at his own expense, the president met with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

Journalists of the Skhemy project found out that Zelenskyy returned from Oman to Kyiv on a Bombardier Global Express 6000 charter plane, on the same day that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev was travelling to Oman on this flight.

On 19 May 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived with an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud before addressing the participants of the Arab League Council.

Journalists reported that Zelenskyy will next travel to Hiroshima, Japan, to take part in the G7 summit in person. However, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council said that Zelenskyy will participate in the meeting of G7 leaders online and not in person.

