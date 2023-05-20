Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the second time in a week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President’s Office noted that Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed the first results of the Ukrainian president’s visit to Germany on 13 May.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked [Olaf Scholz] for the powerful defence assistance that Ukraine has received from Germany. The president noted the importance of implementing the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," the statement reads.

Good to have you here, @ZelenskyyUa. We stand with #Ukraine - as long as it takes! pic.twitter.com/ooBybzErvK — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 20, 2023

According to the German agency DPA, the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of Germany lasted about 20 minutes. Scholz told Zelenskyy he was glad to see him, joking that "we meet quite often".

During Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, as is known, Germany announced a major package of military aid worth €2.7 billion.

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on Saturday morning, where he will participate in events within the framework of the Group of Seven summit.

He has already held talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On the same day, the day before the summit in Japan ends, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communique on the results in which they confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

