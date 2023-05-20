All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 17:19
Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the second time in a week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President’s Office noted that Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed the first results of the Ukrainian president’s visit to Germany on 13 May.

Advertisement:

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked [Olaf Scholz] for the powerful defence assistance that Ukraine has received from Germany. The president noted the importance of implementing the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," the statement reads.

According to the German agency DPA, the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of Germany lasted about 20 minutes. Scholz told Zelenskyy he was glad to see him, joking that "we meet quite often".

During Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, as is known, Germany announced a major package of military aid worth €2.7 billion.

Reminder:

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on Saturday morning, where he will participate in events within the framework of the Group of Seven summit.

He has already held talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On the same day, the day before the summit in Japan ends, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communique on the results in which they confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: