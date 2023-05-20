All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 17:19
Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the second time in a week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President’s Office noted that Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed the first results of the Ukrainian president’s visit to Germany on 13 May.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked [Olaf Scholz] for the powerful defence assistance that Ukraine has received from Germany. The president noted the importance of implementing the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the German agency DPA, the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of Germany lasted about 20 minutes. Scholz told Zelenskyy he was glad to see him, joking that "we meet quite often".

During Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, as is known, Germany announced a major package of military aid worth €2.7 billion.

Reminder:

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on Saturday morning, where he will participate in events within the framework of the Group of Seven summit.

He has already held talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On the same day, the day before the summit in Japan ends, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communique on the results in which they confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: