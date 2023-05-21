Ukraine might initially receive several dozen F-16 jets – Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine might initially receive several dozen Western-made F-16 fighter jets.
Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, during the national joint newscast
Quote from Ihnat: "The historic decision to transfer F-16s [to Ukraine] will mark a decisive advance on our way to victory. I hope that this will happen as soon as possible.
As for the number [of jets], obviously it won’t just be one or two at a time. The aircraft will be transferred in batches. At least a squadron’s worth of jets at a time. Our squadrons typically consist of 12 or more aircraft. Our Western partners’ squadrons are larger, up to 18 aircraft.
So initially several dozen aircraft might be transferred to Ukraine for us to deal with our ongoing tasks."
Details: Ihnat noted that the number of equipment that is being, or will be, transferred to Ukraine, "will not for the time being be publicly announced".
Background:
- Ukraine’s allies have created a "fighter jet coalition".
- Media reported that the US and its allies plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets as part of a long-term effort to strengthen Kyiv's security, though the terms of the jets’ delivery have not yet been agreed. In recent weeks, President Joe Biden's administration informed its European allies that the US will allow them to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
- Jake Sullivan, the US President’s National Security Advisor, has confirmed that Washington will join the efforts of other countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including F-16s. He said that in the coming months, the US and its allies will work to determine when planes will be delivered, who will be delivering them, and how many fighter jets Ukraine will receive.
- Sullivan said F-16s will be transferred to Ukraine on condition that they will not be used to attack Russia.
- Joe Biden, President of the United States, said he had received a "flat assurance" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian troops would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to invade Russian territory.
