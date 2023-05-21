Ukraine might initially receive several dozen F-16 jets – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine might initially receive several dozen Western-made F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, during the national joint newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "The historic decision to transfer F-16s [to Ukraine] will mark a decisive advance on our way to victory. I hope that this will happen as soon as possible.

As for the number [of jets], obviously it won’t just be one or two at a time. The aircraft will be transferred in batches. At least a squadron’s worth of jets at a time. Our squadrons typically consist of 12 or more aircraft. Our Western partners’ squadrons are larger, up to 18 aircraft.

So initially several dozen aircraft might be transferred to Ukraine for us to deal with our ongoing tasks."

Details: Ihnat noted that the number of equipment that is being, or will be, transferred to Ukraine, "will not for the time being be publicly announced".

