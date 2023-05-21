All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine might initially receive several dozen F-16 jets – Ukraine's Air Force

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 18:30
Ukraine might initially receive several dozen F-16 jets – Ukraine's Air Force
F-16 FIGHTER JETS. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine might initially receive several dozen Western-made F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, during the national joint newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "The historic decision to transfer  F-16s [to Ukraine] will mark a decisive advance on our way to victory. I hope that this will happen as soon as possible.

As for the number [of jets], obviously it won’t just be one or two at a time. The aircraft will be transferred in batches. At least a squadron’s worth of jets at a time. Our squadrons typically consist of 12 or more aircraft. Our Western partners’ squadrons are larger, up to 18 aircraft.

Advertisement:

So initially several dozen aircraft might be transferred to Ukraine for us to deal with our ongoing tasks."

Details: Ihnat noted that the number of equipment that is being, or will be, transferred to Ukraine, "will not for the time being be publicly announced".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: