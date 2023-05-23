All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force clarifies: 6 Russian Shahed drones destroyed at night

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 08:39

On the night of 22-23 May, Ukrainian defenders shot down six Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine, two of which were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Command of the Air Force of Ukraine; Air Command Pivden (South)  

Details: Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported four Shahed UAVs destroyed overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that on the night of 22-23 May, six Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed on different fronts.

Advertisement:
 

Air Command Pivden (South) reported that the air defence assets and personnel from Air Command Pivden destroyed two Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs last night in Mykolaiv Oblast.

In addition, on 22 May, one Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV was destroyed in Kherson Oblast.

In total, two Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed over Ukraine over the past day.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the morning of 23 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, a total of 34 drones of various types and purposes, as well as four cruise missiles, had been destroyed (as early as the night of 22 May).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: