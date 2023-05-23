Air Force clarifies: 6 Russian Shahed drones destroyed at night

On the night of 22-23 May, Ukrainian defenders shot down six Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine, two of which were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Command of the Air Force of Ukraine; Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported four Shahed UAVs destroyed overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that on the night of 22-23 May, six Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed on different fronts.

Air Command Pivden (South) reported that the air defence assets and personnel from Air Command Pivden destroyed two Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs last night in Mykolaiv Oblast.

In addition, on 22 May, one Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV was destroyed in Kherson Oblast.

In total, two Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed over Ukraine over the past day.

On the morning of 23 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, a total of 34 drones of various types and purposes, as well as four cruise missiles, had been destroyed (as early as the night of 22 May).

