Russians attacked apartment building in Avdiivka with missile: people under rubble

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 May 2023, 13:54
Russians attacked apartment building in Avdiivka with missile: people under rubble
Destroyed building in Avdiivka, all photos: Vitalii Barabash on Telegram

The Russians have once again attacked Avdiivka with missiles, destroying a nine-storey apartment building to the ground. Two people were injured, and more people are trapped under the rubble.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Barabash: "Another Russian missile destroyed a residential building in Avdiivka. Nine floors, down to the foundation. There are two people under the rubble, but there might be up to five people. Two people were injured, and one woman is in serious condition."

 

Details: The head of the City Military Administration noted that even bomb shelters are unsafe in Avdiivka because Russians are hitting the city with missiles and FABs [an aerial bomb with a high-explosive warheads – ed.].

He urged residents to evacuate to save their lives.

 

