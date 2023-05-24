Ukraine's Defence Minister and Pentagon Chief discuss preparations for next Ramstein

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has discussed with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov the preparation of the next Ramstein-format meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

Source: press secretary of the Pentagon General Pat Ryder quoted by the US Department of Defense

Details: The online meeting of the 12th Ramstein will take place on 25 May.

The Pentagon has noted that it will focus on supporting the capabilities of Ukrainian armoured vehicles, as well as "bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses against Russia’s continued brutal attacks".

Austin informed about recent US efforts to provide security assistance.

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," the Pentagon added.

Background:

Oleksii Reznikov announced that the regular meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format would be held the following week.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when and how many modern fighter jets Ukraine will receive.

