Ukraine's Defence Minister and Pentagon Chief discuss preparations for next Ramstein

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 03:18
Ukraine's Defence Minister and Pentagon Chief discuss preparations for next Ramstein
REZNIKOV AND AUSTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has discussed with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov the preparation of the next Ramstein-format meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

Source: press secretary of the Pentagon General Pat Ryder quoted by the US Department of Defense 

Details: The online meeting of the 12th Ramstein will take place on 25 May.

The Pentagon has noted that it will focus on supporting the capabilities of Ukrainian armoured vehicles, as well as "bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses against Russia’s continued brutal attacks".

Austin informed about recent US efforts to provide security assistance.

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," the Pentagon added.

Background

