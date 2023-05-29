Russian forces hit military facility in Khmelnytskyi, destroying 5 aircraft

The Russian army struck a military facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 28-29 May, destroying five aircraft.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces struck targets in Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight. One of them is a military facility.

At the moment, work on containing fires at fuel and lubricant warehouses and places where military materiel is stored is ongoing.

Advertisement:

Five aircraft were disabled."

Details: The authorities did not specify what exactly was destroyed during the Russian attack.

It has been reported that runway repair work has begun.

Data on the victims are being confirmed.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!