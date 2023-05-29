Russian forces hit military facility in Khmelnytskyi, destroying 5 aircraft
Monday, 29 May 2023, 09:51
The Russian army struck a military facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 28-29 May, destroying five aircraft.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian forces struck targets in Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight. One of them is a military facility.
At the moment, work on containing fires at fuel and lubricant warehouses and places where military materiel is stored is ongoing.
Five aircraft were disabled."
Details: The authorities did not specify what exactly was destroyed during the Russian attack.
It has been reported that runway repair work has begun.
Data on the victims are being confirmed.
Background:
- An air-raid warning was sounded at midnight on 28 May in Kyiv and a number of Oblasts of Ukraine, which later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00. The explosions were heard in the capital, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast. It was reported that air defence systems were in operation in Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia Oblasts.
- Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv without critical damage, fatalities or casualties.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they had destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed-type kamikaze drones on the night of 28-29 May.
