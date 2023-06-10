Access to village with hundreds of residents cut off in Mykolaiv Oblast due to explosion of Kakhovka dam
In Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 settlements were partially flooded as a result of the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and access to the village of Afanasivka in Snihurivska hromada has been completely cut off. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine
Quote: "Mykolaiv Oblast: update on the flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP and the rise in the water level in the Dnipro riverbed, the water level of the Buh Estuary, the Pivdennyi Buh River, the Inhul River, the Inhulets River and the Vysun River rose, partially flooding 31 settlements (540 buildings, 856 plots, 549 households).
The access roads to the village of Afanasivka of Snihurivka hromada, where 379 residents live, are completely cut off."
Details: The SES reported that two operational groups of rescue workers are monitoring the situation and clarifying information. Four motor pumps were deployed to be on duty as emergency pumps at the pumping station of the backup water intake in Mykolaiv.
Read more: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
- Four people were killed, and 27 were still missing in Kherson Oblast as of noon on 10 June following Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!