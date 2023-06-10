Access to village with hundreds of residents cut off in Mykolaiv Oblast due to explosion of Kakhovka dam

THE AFTERMATH OF THE EXPLOSION OF THE KAKHOVKA HPP IN MYKOLAIV OBLAST, PHOTO: SES of Ukraine

In Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 settlements were partially flooded as a result of the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and access to the village of Afanasivka in Snihurivska hromada has been completely cut off. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The evacuation from Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "Mykolaiv Oblast: update on the flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP and the rise in the water level in the Dnipro riverbed, the water level of the Buh Estuary, the Pivdennyi Buh River, the Inhul River, the Inhulets River and the Vysun River rose, partially flooding 31 settlements (540 buildings, 856 plots, 549 households).

The access roads to the village of Afanasivka of Snihurivka hromada, where 379 residents live, are completely cut off."

Details: The SES reported that two operational groups of rescue workers are monitoring the situation and clarifying information. Four motor pumps were deployed to be on duty as emergency pumps at the pumping station of the backup water intake in Mykolaiv.

