Trudeau explained who is responsible for destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, said that the unjustified aggressive war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is the main reason the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam was destroyed.

Source: Trudeau at a press conference in Kyiv, answering the question of who is behind the destruction of the dam, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "We do not doubt that the dam's destruction was a direct consequence of Russia's decision to invade a peaceful country."

Details: He stressed that the war unleashed by Russia destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine, destroyed families, took lives, and "caused problems with energy, the economy, and food around the world".

"Russia is responsible and will be punished," the Canadian Prime Minister stressed.

Background:

