Trudeau explained who is responsible for destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, said that the unjustified aggressive war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is the main reason the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam was destroyed.
Source: Trudeau at a press conference in Kyiv, answering the question of who is behind the destruction of the dam, as reported by Ukrinform
Quote: "We do not doubt that the dam's destruction was a direct consequence of Russia's decision to invade a peaceful country."
Details: He stressed that the war unleashed by Russia destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine, destroyed families, took lives, and "caused problems with energy, the economy, and food around the world".
"Russia is responsible and will be punished," the Canadian Prime Minister stressed.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun.
- Earlier, the European Commission stated that Russia should bear primary responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) since it started the war against Ukraine.
- The media reported that US intelligence is inclined towards a suspicion that Russia was involved in the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP. Moreover, US satellites recorded an explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) shortly before its destruction.
